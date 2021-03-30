Yonhap News Summary
World leaders call for global treaty for pandemic preparedness, response
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other world leaders called for a new international treaty to galvanize concerted efforts to prepare against future pandemics.
In an op-ed piece provided exclusively to Yonhap News Agency among South Korean media, the 25 leaders also said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for a "more robust international health architecture" that will protect future generations.
Biden does not intend to meet with N.K. leader: White House
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as his approach to Pyongyang will be "quite different," the White House said Monday.
During a press conference on Thursday, Biden said that the United States would respond accordingly if the North escalates tensions in the wake of its recent missile tests and that he is also prepared for some form of diplomacy.
(LEAD) Samsung, LG TVs earn advanced Wi-Fi tech certification
SEOUL -- South Korea's two largest TV makers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- said Tuesday their premium TVs have obtained a certification for advanced Wi-Fi technology that enables them to deliver faster and more stable connectivity.
Samsung said two Neo QLED TV models -- QN900A and QN800A -- became the industry's first TVs to get Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), the global organization with more than 850 members driving Wi-Fi adoption and related programs.
S. Korea to increase tax incentives 3 tln won this year amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Tax exemptions and incentives are expected to rise almost 3 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) on-year this year as the country seeks to help vulnerable people cope with the fallout of the pandemic, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The value of the country's subsidies offered via tax exemptions and credit is estimated at 56.8 trillion won this year, up from last year's 53.9 trillion won, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams Moon as 'parrot' repeating Washington's 'gangster-like logic'
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his speech on the North's recent missile launches, mocking him as a "parrot" that repeats the United States' "gangster-like logic."
Kim Yo-jong made the criticism in a statement after Moon said on Friday in a speech that any action that could undercut the mood for dialogue is "undesirable," hours after Pyongyang confirmed its test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles.
S. Korea to cut maximum legal lending rate from July
SEOUL -- South Korea will lower the maximum interest rate starting in July as part of efforts to ease financial burdens on low-income people, the financial regulator said Tuesday.
The maximum legal interest rate that private lenders can charge will be cut to 20 percent from the current 24 percent starting July 7, according to the Financial Services Commission.
(News Focus) With looming chip shortage, Korean automakers set to face output cuts
SEOUL -- A global semiconductor chip shortage is set to spill over into Korean automakers as well, raising concerns that a prolonged supply glitch may derail local carmakers off track amid the pandemic.
The chip shortage stems from multiple factors such as chipmakers shuttering plants or cutting production due mainly to natural disasters and the ramping up of production for mobile devices and home appliances to meet higher demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced
SEOUL -- Harmful yellow dust originating mostly from northern China continued to blanket South Korea for a second day Tuesday, prompting authorities to take emergency emissions reduction measures against spikes in fine dust levels.
Hit by the powerful dust storm from the island deserts in northern China and Mongolia, South Korea issued yellow dust warnings for almost all parts of the country for the first time in a decade on Monday.
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches