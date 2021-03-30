(LEAD) Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan named as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 4th para; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan as his new senior secretary for economic affairs, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
An is succeeding Lee Ho-seung, who was promoted to the post of presidential chief of staff for policy the previous day.
Moon also picked two new vice finance ministers, Lee Eog-weon and Ahn Do-geol, both of whom are career officials at the ministry.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance has two vice ministers. An has been serving as 2nd vice minister, a position to be assumed by Ahn. Lee is taking up the post of 1st vice minister.
Moon, meanwhile, appointed Kim In-geol, an honorary professor of history at Seoul National University, as head of the National Institute of Korean History that is in charge of researching, collecting and compiling materials on Korean history.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series