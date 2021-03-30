Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T-led consortium wins US$1.56 bln deal from Taiwan

All News 15:34 March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday its consortium has clinched a US$1.56 billion project to build a terminal at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Under the deal with Taoyuan International Airport Corp., the Samsung C&T-led consortium will build Terminal 3 that can have an annual customs clearance processing capacity of 45 million passengers.

Samsung C&T said it will take 60 months to complete the project.

This image, provided by Samsung C&T, shows a bird's-eye view of Terminal 3 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung C&T said its stake is worth $1.1 billion and accounts for 70 percent. The rest is held by Taiwan's RSEA Engineering Corp.

The latest deal came four days after Samsung C&T announced it has won a S$604 million (US$448) deal to build Hougang interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line, Singapore' eighth Mass Rapid Transit line.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung C&T
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!