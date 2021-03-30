Samsung C&T-led consortium wins US$1.56 bln deal from Taiwan
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday its consortium has clinched a US$1.56 billion project to build a terminal at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
Under the deal with Taoyuan International Airport Corp., the Samsung C&T-led consortium will build Terminal 3 that can have an annual customs clearance processing capacity of 45 million passengers.
Samsung C&T said it will take 60 months to complete the project.
Samsung C&T said its stake is worth $1.1 billion and accounts for 70 percent. The rest is held by Taiwan's RSEA Engineering Corp.
The latest deal came four days after Samsung C&T announced it has won a S$604 million (US$448) deal to build Hougang interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line, Singapore' eighth Mass Rapid Transit line.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series