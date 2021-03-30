KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 36,900 DN 550
DOOSAN 49,400 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 186,500 DN 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,100 UP 200
Yuhan 61,700 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 7,580 UP 220
CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 0
KCC 227,000 DN 6,500
SKBP 104,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 66,800 UP 1,700
HyundaiMtr 219,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 22,300 DN 3,400
ORION Holdings 14,200 0
BukwangPharm 23,350 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,200 UP 200
Daewoong 33,000 UP 200
SamyangFood 89,200 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,850 UP 850
CJ CheilJedang 411,000 0
TaekwangInd 917,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 7,510 DN 200
DB HiTek 57,100 UP 2,700
CJ 93,600 UP 200
JWPHARMA 29,700 UP 250
LGInt 32,150 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 13,650 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,900 UP 200
Kogas 33,500 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 UP 100
Hanwha 31,050 UP 550
Daesang 24,900 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,550 UP 30
DL 87,400 DN 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,000 DN 50
KiaMtr 84,300 UP 3,300
SK hynix 134,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 587,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,800 DN 300
