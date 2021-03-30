HITEJINRO 36,900 DN 550

DOOSAN 49,400 DN 800

CJ LOGISTICS 186,500 DN 3,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,000 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 37,100 UP 200

Yuhan 61,700 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 7,580 UP 220

CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 0

KCC 227,000 DN 6,500

SKBP 104,000 UP 3,000

AmoreG 66,800 UP 1,700

HyundaiMtr 219,500 UP 4,000

Huchems 22,300 DN 3,400

ORION Holdings 14,200 0

BukwangPharm 23,350 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 68,200 UP 200

Daewoong 33,000 UP 200

SamyangFood 89,200 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,850 UP 850

CJ CheilJedang 411,000 0

TaekwangInd 917,000 UP 3,000

SsangyongCement 7,510 DN 200

DB HiTek 57,100 UP 2,700

CJ 93,600 UP 200

JWPHARMA 29,700 UP 250

LGInt 32,150 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 13,650 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,900 UP 200

Kogas 33,500 UP 200

Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 UP 100

Hanwha 31,050 UP 550

Daesang 24,900 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,550 UP 30

DL 87,400 DN 1,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,000 DN 50

KiaMtr 84,300 UP 3,300

SK hynix 134,500 UP 2,500

Youngpoong 587,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,800 DN 300

(MORE)