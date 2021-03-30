CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,550 DN 200

Shinsegae 279,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 286,000 DN 500

SGBC 78,500 UP 1,100

Hyosung 89,300 UP 2,800

LOTTE 33,650 DN 50

KAL 27,350 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,180 UP 30

LG Corp. 91,400 UP 3,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 UP 8,500

BoryungPharm 21,000 DN 100

L&L 14,850 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,300 UP 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 47,850 DN 550

LS 68,000 DN 900

GC Corp 368,500 UP 3,500

GS E&C 42,900 DN 1,350

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,350 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 UP 19,000

KPIC 324,000 DN 9,000

SK Discovery 61,800 UP 700

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,750 UP 130

SKC 129,000 UP 6,500

GS Retail 38,200 UP 50

Binggrae 59,400 UP 100

GCH Corp 35,450 DN 150

LotteChilsung 136,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,500 UP 100

POSCO 322,500 DN 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,400 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 UP 7,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,650 DN 750

KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 5

DB INSURANCE 46,500 UP 500

SamsungElec 82,200 UP 600

NHIS 11,400 DN 50

LS ELECTRIC 60,900 UP 300

Ottogi 576,000 UP 2,000

NamsunAlum 3,875 DN 45

MERITZ SECU 4,420 UP 55

(MORE)