KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,550 DN 200
Shinsegae 279,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 286,000 DN 500
SGBC 78,500 UP 1,100
Hyosung 89,300 UP 2,800
LOTTE 33,650 DN 50
KAL 27,350 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,180 UP 30
LG Corp. 91,400 UP 3,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 UP 8,500
BoryungPharm 21,000 DN 100
L&L 14,850 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,300 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,850 DN 550
LS 68,000 DN 900
GC Corp 368,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 42,900 DN 1,350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 UP 19,000
KPIC 324,000 DN 9,000
SK Discovery 61,800 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,750 UP 130
SKC 129,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 38,200 UP 50
Binggrae 59,400 UP 100
GCH Corp 35,450 DN 150
LotteChilsung 136,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,500 UP 100
POSCO 322,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,400 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 UP 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,650 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 46,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 82,200 UP 600
NHIS 11,400 DN 50
LS ELECTRIC 60,900 UP 300
Ottogi 576,000 UP 2,000
NamsunAlum 3,875 DN 45
MERITZ SECU 4,420 UP 55
(MORE)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches