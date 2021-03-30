KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 86,600 UP 200
Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 500
F&F 128,000 DN 3,500
SamsungElecMech 187,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 116,500 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,900 DN 500
KorZinc 406,500 DN 3,000
KSOE 134,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,650 DN 50
IlyangPharm 33,250 DN 250
OCI 118,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,380 DN 110
SYC 57,600 0
HyundaiMipoDock 65,600 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 57,000 DN 400
S-Oil 82,600 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 205,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,000 DN 2,000
HMM 28,100 DN 2,850
HYUNDAI WIA 78,100 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 257,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 298,500 UP 14,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,700 DN 1,150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 100
S-1 82,600 UP 300
ZINUS 80,500 UP 500
Hanchem 239,500 UP 3,000
DWS 48,000 DN 1,050
KEPCO 23,250 DN 100
SamsungSecu 38,850 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 15,100 UP 700
SKTelecom 268,500 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 61,800 UP 1,300
HyundaiElev 45,350 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,550 UP 200
Hanon Systems 17,950 DN 50
SK 281,000 UP 12,500
ShinpoongPharm 91,500 UP 300
Handsome 41,200 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 15,250 0
(MORE)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches