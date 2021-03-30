KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 66,400 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 DN 500
IBK 9,140 UP 60
DONGSUH 31,850 UP 350
SamsungEng 14,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 126,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 6,260 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 250
KT 27,800 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 18,650 UP 450
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,300 UP 2,400
KT&G 81,100 UP 900
DHICO 13,200 DN 50
Doosanfc 51,600 DN 100
LG Display 22,300 UP 350
Kangwonland 25,450 DN 250
NAVER 376,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 493,500 UP 6,000
NCsoft 845,000 UP 11,000
KIWOOM 123,000 0
DSME 28,050 DN 1,000
DSINFRA 11,250 0
DWEC 6,560 DN 210
DongwonF&B 194,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 30,700 UP 750
LGH&H 1,589,000 UP 59,000
LGCHEM 808,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 21,550 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,400 0
LGELECTRONICS 152,000 UP 11,500
Celltrion 323,500 DN 7,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,200 DN 200
KIH 85,800 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 41,150 DN 300
GS 39,050 UP 200
