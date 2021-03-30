KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,800 DN 50
LIG Nex1 39,100 DN 100
Fila Holdings 43,900 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,350 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,110 UP 130
AMOREPACIFIC 272,000 UP 9,500
FOOSUNG 10,800 UP 50
SK Innovation 223,000 UP 18,000
POONGSAN 32,850 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 54,900 UP 1,200
Hansae 20,900 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 85,000 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 40,950 UP 600
CSWIND 75,500 UP 800
GKL 16,400 UP 100
KOLON IND 59,200 DN 300
HanmiPharm 318,500 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,750 DN 30
emart 172,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY483 00 UP2550
KOLMAR KOREA 56,900 UP 400
HANJINKAL 57,500 0
DoubleUGames 67,700 UP 800
CUCKOO 128,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 123,500 UP 500
MANDO 67,500 UP 2,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 747,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 60,400 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 40,350 DN 1,750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,100 DN 400
Netmarble 127,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282500 DN11500
ORION 132,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,100 UP 1,100
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 260,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 29,100 DN 800
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 0
Big Hit 242,500 UP 6,000
