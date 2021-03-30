S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 30, 2021
All News 16:30 March 30, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.692 0.686 +0.6
3-year TB 1.155 1.119 +3.6
10-year TB 2.063 1.980 +8.3
2-year MSB 0.928 0.919 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.078 2.059 +1.9
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
