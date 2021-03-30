Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) 20 LH employees under probe by police over alleged property speculation
SEOUL/SUWON -- Police have added two more people to the list of the state housing developer's employees suspected of speculative land purchases in a widening probe into alleged real estate speculation by public officials.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said Tuesday it booked two workers of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) on suspicion of property speculation and corruption, raising the total number of former and current LH employees under investigation to 20. Eighteen of them are current employees.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae calls N. Korea's criticism of President Moon 'regrettable'
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae formally expressed regret Tuesday over a vitriolic verbal attack by the North Korean leader's sister on President Moon Jae-in.
"It's regrettable," a Cheong Wa Dae official said during a press briefing. "I think North Korea should also show its will for dialogue."
-----------------
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
SEOUL -- Joining the widening "Stop Asian Hate" movement, triggered by the recent deadly shootings in Atlanta, K-pop boy band BTS condemned racial discrimination and violence in a resolute Twitter message Tuesday.
"We feel grief and anger," BTS said in a message posted both in Korean and English on its official Twitter account.
-----------------
First stand-alone Grammy performance meaningful to BTS
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS has said its first stand-alone performance at this year's Grammy Awards was meaningful enough to offset their loss for one of the world's most coveted music honors.
"There are many Grammy trophies up for grabs, but there were only 20 singers who had onstage performances during the ceremony. So we thought it would be better performing than winning," leader and rapper RM said during "Let's BTS," a self-branded talk show on KBS on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks advance on hopes of global economic rebound
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced more than 1 percent Tuesday on strong foreign and institutional buying, aided by expectations of a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 33.96 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 3,070.0 points.
(END)
-
