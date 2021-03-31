Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japan to describe Dokdo as its own territory in high school course books for social studies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public subject to scrutiny due to speculation conducted by public officials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Desperate ruling party flips policies ahead of by-elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Land ministry officially shelves project for new airport in Gimhae (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden not planning to meet with Kim Jong-un (Segye Times)
-- Ex-deputy Ulsan mayor found to have approved construction projects near his own land (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden says no reason to see Kim Jong-un in person (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Japan's forced mobilization of 'comfort women' to be deleted in all its textbooks for high schoolers (Hankyoreh)
-- Prospects of public redevelopment projects cloudy under both Seoul mayoral candidates (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Local council members of Gyeonggi owning swathes of land in Yongin, Hwaseong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Constitutional law experts raise concerns over March 29 measures against real estate speculation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden not planning to have meeting with Kim Jong-un (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's November goal for herd immunity getting more elusive (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's global image tarnished (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches
-
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced