Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

March 31, 2021

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Japan to describe Dokdo as its own territory in high school course books for social studies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public subject to scrutiny due to speculation conducted by public officials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Desperate ruling party flips policies ahead of by-elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Land ministry officially shelves project for new airport in Gimhae (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden not planning to meet with Kim Jong-un (Segye Times)
-- Ex-deputy Ulsan mayor found to have approved construction projects near his own land (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden says no reason to see Kim Jong-un in person (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Japan's forced mobilization of 'comfort women' to be deleted in all its textbooks for high schoolers (Hankyoreh)
-- Prospects of public redevelopment projects cloudy under both Seoul mayoral candidates (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Local council members of Gyeonggi owning swathes of land in Yongin, Hwaseong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Constitutional law experts raise concerns over March 29 measures against real estate speculation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Biden not planning to have meeting with Kim Jong-un (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's November goal for herd immunity getting more elusive (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's global image tarnished (Korea Times)
(END)

