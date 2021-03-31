S. Korea set to begin COVID-19 shots for bizmen traveling overseas
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will start coronavirus vaccinations for people traveling overseas to do business starting next month, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
South Koreans planning on essential overseas business trips to high-risk countries should apply for new coronavirus shots in advance in order to get vaccinated.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) will give the go-ahead for the inoculation of businesspeople who visit countries with massive infections or outbreaks of COVID-19 variants.
Coronavirus jabs will also be administered to South Koreans when their visiting countries or organizations require a certificate of vaccination.
The ministry said it had received a total of 632 applications for COVID-19 shots from local businesspeople for eight days from March 17.
Vaccination will kick off in April after the industry and 12 other government agencies complete the deliberation process and the KDCA gives the green light, it added.
South Korea is ramping up efforts to bring the new coronavirus under control. Last week, AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for elderly citizens aged 65 and older started.
Pfizer vaccines for around 250,000 people arrived here a week ago for the inoculation of those aged 75 or older, part of Pfizer vaccines for 13 million people, which will be provided under a deal with the U.S. pharmaceutical firm.
Under a state vaccination program that began on Feb. 26, South Korea is aiming to vaccinate 12 million people by June and to achieve herd immunity by November.
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches
-
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced