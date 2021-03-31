U.N. Security Council meets on N.K. missile launches, but no action
New York, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council convened a closed-door session Tuesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches but took no immediate action, a report said.
On Thursday, the North test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the first such provocative move in about a year. The launches came just days after it fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.
The Security Council held the half-hour meeting, but it released no statement, according to AFP. A diplomat was quoted as saying that a majority of council members expressed concerns and renewed calls for denuclearization.
Ahead of the meeting, Jo Chol-su, director-general of the Department of International Organizations of North Korea's foreign ministry, accused the council of violating its sovereignty and applying a "double standard."
On the North's missile launches, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the U.S. would respond accordingly if the North escalates tensions and that he is also prepared for "some form of diplomacy."
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches
-
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced