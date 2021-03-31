Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 31, 2021

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!