Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 31, 2021
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/02 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0
Busan 19/10 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches
-
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced