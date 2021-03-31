Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon names new Cheong Wa Dae aides on anti-corruption, economy, digital innovation

All News 10:20 March 31, 2021

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Gi-pyo, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, as his new secretary for anti-corruption, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.

The pick of the former prosecutor came as Moon is pushing for another round of full-fledged efforts to root out corruption in the public community following the report of massive speculative land purchases by some officials at the state-run Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH).

The president also picked Deputy Finance Minister Lee Hyong-il as secretary for economic policy and Kim Jeong-won, information and communication policy chief at the science ministry, as secretary for digital innovation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

From left are Kim Gi-pyo, appointed as new presidential secretary for anti-corruption, Lee Hyong-il as secretary for economic policy and Kim Jeong-won as secretary for digital innovation in a combination of photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #new secretaries
Issue Keywords
