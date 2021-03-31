Loss rate for auto insurance drops in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Non-life insurers' loss rate for their car insurance businesses dropped last year, thanks to fewer car accidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The nation's 12 non-life insurers posted an average loss rate of 85.7 percent last year, compared with 92.9 percent a year ago, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The loss rate refers to the proportion of coverage a non-life insurer pays to its policyholders from insurance premiums. The higher the loss rate is, the more likely the insurer will suffer more of a burden.
Supported by the drop in loss rate, the non-life insurers reported a combined operating loss of 379.9 billion won (US$335 million) last year, compared with a loss of 1.6 trillion won in 2019.
South Korea's auto insurance market grew 11.6 percent on year to 19.6 trillion won in 2020, the data showed.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series
-
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams Moon as 'parrot' repeating Washington's 'gangster-like logic'
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service