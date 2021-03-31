Seoul stocks trade slightly higher Wed. morning on global recovery hopes
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued mild gains late Wednesday morning as foreigners bought on hopes of a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.69 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,073.69 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded a tad higher from the last session's close, after peaking near the 3,100-point mark.
The gains came amid expectations of a U.S. stimulus plan set to be unveiled later this week.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.74 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver increased 0.93 percent, with its rival Kakao moving up 1.01 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.54 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.62 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
