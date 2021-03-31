FM Chung expresses hope for early talks with Japanese counterpart
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed hope Wednesday for an early meeting with his Japanese counterpart, as South Korea seeks to improve ties with Japan in resuming diplomacy with North Korea amid the U.S.' calls for stronger trilateral cooperation with its two Asian allies.
Seoul has sought to arrange phone talks between Chung and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi since Chung's inauguration in February, but the two sides failed to arrange a meeting amid tensions over wartime history and trade.
"Personally, I hope for early foreign ministerial talks," he told a press conference, noting that his ministry sent Lee Sang-ryeol, the foreign ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, to Tokyo as part of efforts to strengthen communication with Japan.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
Cancellation of 'Joseon Exorcist' affects upcoming period TV series
-
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams Moon as 'parrot' repeating Washington's 'gangster-like logic'
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service