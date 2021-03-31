Veteran pitchers, sluggers chase milestones in 2021 KBO season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- A pair of veteran relief pitchers are on track to reach career milestones this year in South Korean baseball, while a slugger will try to join an exclusive company in the home run department.
Oh Seung-hwan of the Samsung Lions is already the career leader in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with 295 saves. The former major league closer is closing in on his 300th save, a number he would have reached a few years ago had it not been for a six-year stint in Japan and in the majors.
No other active pitcher even has 200 saves. The closest one is Jung Woo-ram of the Hanwha Eagles, who is sitting on 181 saves.
Jung, though, is chasing his own milestone. The 35-year-old left-hander has pitched in 879 games so far in his 15-year career and is now 23 games from setting a record for most appearances by a pitcher.
The current mark of 901 games is held by former LG Twins pitcher Ryu Taek-hyun, who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons.
It's only a matter of time before the durable Jung surpassed Ryu. Jung has pitched in at least 50 games in 11 straight seasons.
Among hitters, Choi Jeong of the SSG Landers will try to become only the second KBO player to reach 400 career home runs.
The 34-year-old is currently at 368, most among active players and second in league history behind Lee Seung-yuop (467).
And if Choi hits at least 10 homers this year, he will become the first player ever to reach double figures in the home run department in 16 consecutive seasons.
Kia Tigers' slugger Choi Hyoung-woo will be climbing up the RBI leaderboard this year. With 1,335 RBIs so far through 15 seasons, Choi is in fourth place behind three retired players: Lee Seung-yuop (1,498), Yang Joon-hyuk (1,389) and Kim Tae-kyun (1,358). Yang and Kim are within reach and Choi will likely dethrone Lee next year.
Choi made his KBO debut in 2002 as a teenager but didn't become a regular until 2008 at age 24. Since then, Choi has posted seven 100-RBI seasons. The ageless wonder won his second career batting title last year with a .354 average.
Choi is also 14 away from becoming the 12th player with 2,000 career hits. Two other active players, Lotte Giants' teammates Son Ah-seop (1,904) and Lee Dae-ho (1,900), will likely join that 2,000-hit club this year.
