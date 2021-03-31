KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 23,600 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,900 DN 300
TaekwangInd 920,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 7,680 UP 170
Daewoong 32,700 DN 300
AmoreG 64,900 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 218,000 DN 1,500
SamyangFood 89,000 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,150 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 411,000 0
NEXENTIRE 7,600 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 0
KCC 237,500 UP 10,500
SKBP 103,000 DN 1,000
KiaMtr 82,900 DN 1,400
Daesang 25,150 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,630 UP 80
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 50
DL 87,500 UP 100
DOOSAN 49,950 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 183,000 DN 3,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,700 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 37,450 UP 350
HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 50
Yuhan 63,000 UP 1,300
SK hynix 132,500 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 582,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,050 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,800 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,900 0
Kogas 33,700 UP 200
Hanwha 31,850 UP 800
DB HiTek 56,300 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,500 DN 500
CJ 94,000 UP 400
JWPHARMA 29,650 DN 50
LGInt 31,900 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 13,650 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 UP 350
(MORE)
-
