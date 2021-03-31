KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANWHA SYSTEMS 22,100 UP 2,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 44,000 UP 2,650
KAL 27,200 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,140 DN 40
SGBC 77,900 DN 600
Hyosung 88,900 DN 400
LOTTE 34,000 UP 350
Nongshim 283,500 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 90,400 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 20,800 DN 200
L&L 14,750 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,050 UP 200
Shinsegae 281,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 47,300 UP 800
SamsungElec 81,400 DN 800
NHIS 11,650 UP 250
SK Discovery 60,800 DN 1,000
LS 68,500 UP 500
GC Corp 360,500 DN 8,000
GS E&C 43,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 660,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 325,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,860 UP 110
SKC 128,500 DN 500
GS Retail 38,150 DN 50
Binggrae 59,900 UP 500
GCH Corp 34,850 DN 600
LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 UP 50
POSCO 320,000 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 193,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,750 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,810 DN 20
SamsungElecMech 187,500 UP 500
Hanssem 116,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,000 UP 100
KSOE 133,500 DN 1,000
