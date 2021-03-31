KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,100 UP 1,450
OCI 121,500 UP 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 60,900 0
KorZinc 408,500 UP 2,000
Ottogi 570,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 33,050 DN 200
F&F 127,500 DN 500
NamsunAlum 3,930 UP 55
MERITZ SECU 4,610 UP 190
HtlShilla 86,900 UP 300
Hanmi Science 58,000 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 7,770 UP 390
SYC 57,500 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 66,900 UP 1,300
IS DONGSEO 56,700 DN 300
S-Oil 81,200 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 205,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,000 0
HMM 29,000 UP 900
HYUNDAI WIA 77,100 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 265,000 UP 7,500
Mobis 292,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,900 UP 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 50
S-1 81,700 DN 900
ZINUS 79,400 DN 1,100
Hanchem 241,000 UP 1,500
DWS 48,450 UP 450
KEPCO 23,150 DN 100
SamsungSecu 39,450 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 15,300 UP 200
SKTelecom 275,000 UP 6,500
SNT MOTIV 62,100 UP 300
HyundaiElev 45,800 UP 450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 UP 250
Hanon Systems 17,650 DN 300
SK 282,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 85,100 DN 6,400
Handsome 40,600 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 100
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
K-pop act Brave Girls extends winning streak on music charts
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced
