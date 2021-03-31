KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 65,500 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 UP 500
IBK 9,160 UP 20
DONGSUH 31,950 UP 100
SamsungEng 14,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,170 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,250 DN 700
KT 28,250 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 18,700 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,100 DN 200
KT&G 81,400 UP 300
DHICO 13,000 DN 200
Doosanfc 51,300 DN 300
LG Display 22,750 UP 450
Kangwonland 25,300 DN 150
NAVER 377,000 UP 500
Kakao 498,000 UP 4,500
NCsoft 873,000 UP 28,000
KIWOOM 126,000 UP 3,000
DSME 28,300 UP 250
DSINFRA 11,350 UP 100
DWEC 6,610 UP 50
DongwonF&B 192,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,500 UP 800
LGH&H 1,570,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 805,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 22,450 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 150,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 324,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 21,800 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,700 UP 500
KIH 85,600 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 41,900 UP 750
(MORE)
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
K-pop act Brave Girls extends winning streak on music charts
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates
(LEAD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea for 2nd day, emissions reduction measures enforced
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates