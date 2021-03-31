Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Baekhyun's 'Bambi' sells 760,000 copies on first day

All News 17:14 March 31, 2021

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The third solo EP of Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, sold about 760,000 copies Tuesday, the first day of its release, a market tracker showed.

The sales number released by Hanteo Chart on Wednesday has raised expectations that "Bambi" will breach the one-million sales mark in the coming days, following his previous solo album "Delight" released last year.

"Delight" sold over 1 million copies, helping the singer become the first singer to earn the "million seller" title through both group and solo projects in 20 years after K-pop icon Seo Taeji back in 2000.

"Bambi," meanwhile, topped iTunes albums charts in 56 countries, including Canada, France and Japan, upon its release, according to Baekhyun's agency, SM Entertainment.

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows a promotional image for K-pop singer Baekhyun's solo EP "Bambi." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Baekhyun #Bambi
