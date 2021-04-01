5 firms to recall nearly 230,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 240,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The five companies, including Kia Corp., Ford Sales & Service Korea Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea, are recalling a combined 238,914 units due to faulty components in 39 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include faulty exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) in BMW's 520d sedan, a faulty high-pressure fuel pipe in the Genesis G80 sedan and a faulty crankshaft wheel system in FCA Korea's 300C sedan, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
K-pop act Brave Girls extends winning streak on music charts
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
(LEAD) Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates
-
Steam detected at N. Korea's plutonium reprocessing plant: U.S. think tank