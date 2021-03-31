S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 31, 2021
All News 16:30 March 31, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.690 0.692 -0.2
3-year TB 1.133 1.155 -2.2
10-year TB 2.057 2.063 -0.6
2-year MSB 0.912 0.928 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.060 2.078 -1.8
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
