SK Innovation plans to raise up to 1.3 tln won via stake sale in affiliate
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. said Wednesday that it plans to raise up to 1.3 trillion won (US$1.15 billion) by selling part of its stake in its battery material subsidiary, SK IE Technology Co. (SKIET), whose market debut has been underway.
In a regulatory filing, SK Innovation, the refinery-to-battery maker that holds 90 percent stake in SKIET, said that it will sell 12.8 million shares in the subsidiary at between 78,000 won and 105,000 won per share.
SK Innovation said the stake sale is "aimed at improving the shareholder value and securing new growth drivers."
SK Innovation's stake sale came as SKIET, which makes lithium-ion battery separators, has been preparing to go public in the first half of this year. It received a preliminary approval on Tuesday for the IPO from bourse operator, the Korea Exchange.
Separators are essential materials for batteries for electric vehicles, which take up about 15-20 percent of the battery production cost.
On Sunday, SKIET said it will invest 1.13 trillion won to build two more separator plants in an existing complex in Poland to step up its production capacity. It also has factories in South Korea and China.
SKIET posted 137 billion won in operating profit and 460 billion won in sales last year.
Shares of SK Innovation fell 1.79 percent to 219,000 won on the Seoul bourse on Wednesday, underperforming the main KOSPI's 0.28 percent decline. The regulatory briefing was released after the market closing.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
K-pop act Brave Girls extends winning streak on music charts
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates