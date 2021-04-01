S. Korea's national security adviser arrives in U.S. for talks
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national security adviser, Suh Hoon, arrived in the United States on Wednesday for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on how to deal with North Korea.
Suh arrived in New York, and is expected to travel to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where the three-way security dialogue will be held on Friday.
Seoul's presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, earlier said Suh will also hold bilateral talks with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and Japan's Shigeru Kitamura.
The upcoming talks come as the U.S. is in the "final stages" of its North Korea policy review that it said will provide a new approach toward North Korea.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said coordinating the new U.S. approach with key U.S. allies, such as South Korea and Japan, is an important part of the policy review process.
The upcoming talks also come after Blinken's visits to Seoul and Tokyo this month.
The White House says Sullivan and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts will discuss a wide range of regional issues, including maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
