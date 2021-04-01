(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 1)

In view of the date of the jeonse renewal, Kim did nothing illegal because he raised the deposit before new laws took effect, but he was the president's top coordinator of the government's policies on real estate. His job requires him to be deeply involved in formulating real estate policies. If he had renewed his apartment lease after the laws were enforced, he could not have raised the deposit by 5 percent or more. By a margin of just two days, he could nearly triple the added key money.