Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 April 01, 2021

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/10 Cloudy 20

Incheon 21/10 Cloudy 20

Suwon 23/09 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 22/09 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 19/14 Sunny 60

Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 30

Busan 18/12 Cloudy 30

