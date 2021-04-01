Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 01, 2021
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/10 Cloudy 20
Incheon 21/10 Cloudy 20
Suwon 23/09 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 22/09 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 30
Jeju 19/14 Sunny 60
Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 30
Busan 18/12 Cloudy 30
