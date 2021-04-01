S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will introduce a digital certification system to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status through a smartphone application this month, amid the government's efforts to boost people's participation in the public vaccine program, the prime minister said Thursday.
"The people will be able to experience a sense of return to normality from a vaccine passport or green card systems," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a daily interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.
The government, according to Chung, has already developed the system that shows the vaccination status of a person through a smartphone application and plans to launch it this month.
Chung explained that the system is based on blockchain technology to ensure security from possible identity theft. "(Systems) in other countries also do not store personal information while allowing the verifications of vaccination statuses," Chung added.
Since Feb. 26, when the country initiated its vaccination program, over 850,000 people have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots. South Korea seeks to vaccinate 12 million people by June, and it aims to achieve herd immunity by November.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
K-pop act Brave Girls extends winning streak on music charts
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
(LEAD) Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
-
Steam detected at N. Korea's plutonium reprocessing plant: U.S. think tank