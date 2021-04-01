Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. stimulus plan
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday as investor sentiment was boosted by a massive infrastructure project by the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.6 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,088.02 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the U.S. President Joe Biden announced a US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal that is expected to quicken the global economic rebound and benefit local exporters.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.97 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 3.77 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 2.06 percent, but internet portal operator Naver lost 0.8 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.24 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
K-pop act Brave Girls extends winning streak on music charts
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
(LEAD) Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
-
Steam detected at N. Korea's plutonium reprocessing plant: U.S. think tank
-
New COVID-19 cases back above 500 as virus spread accelerates