Seoul to resume city bus tours this week
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Thursday it will resume operation of its city bus tours later this week.
The buses will start running again from Saturday, about a year after the city government suspended the tours in March last year as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
To ensure tourists' safety, it will conduct mandatory virus tests on all bus drivers, limit the number of people aboard and ban eating on buses. All passengers' entry logs and body temperatures will be also checked, according to the municipal government.
Among six routes in place, four -- the downtown palace Namsan course, night course, traditional culture course and Hangang and Jamsil course -- will reopen first.
Passengers will be given a discount of up to 6,000 won (US$5.32) until June.
"We hope the resumption of Seoul City Tour Bus will help revive travel in Seoul and give fresh energy and joy to people worn out from the prolonged pandemic," the city government said.
