Defense chief calls for strong readiness after N.K. missile launches
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Thursday called for a strong defense posture following North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea last week.
Suh made the remark in a congratulatory message to mark the Reserve Forces Day on Friday, saying the military has a staunch readiness posture to "respond to any threats and provocations" based on strong defense capabilities and a firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.
"On March 25, North Korea test-fired missiles following its declaration to strengthen national defense with the unveiling of new weapons during the eighth party congress in January," the minister said. "Amid such serious security situations, we need to maintain a strong defense posture above all to restore our people's peaceful daily lives and to preserve peace."
Last week's firings marked the North's first ballistic missile launches in about a year in violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang said it was an exercise of the right to self-defense, warning of a "countermeasure in kind" against "any attempt to infringe upon our right to self-defense."
South Korea has 2.75 million-strong reserve forces who are required to take annual training sessions over a six-year period after completing their mandatory military service.
"Reserve forces are a core strength for South Korea's peace and security," the minister said. "I believe that you will complete your missions if called upon when our country is in crisis."
President Moon Jae-in also expressed thanks for the reserve forces' support in the government's fight against the new coronavirus.
"In the course of our COVID-19 response, (reserve forces') support at temporary virus test centers in the capital area greatly helped our antivirus efforts," Moon said in a congratulatory message.
