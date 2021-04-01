Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai teases Santa Cruz ahead of U.S. launch this month

All News 10:34 April 01, 2021

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser for the Santa Cruz pickup ahead of its unveiling in the United States this month.

The Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle (SAV), a model that sits between a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck, boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, advanced connectivity and an all-wheel drive platform, the company said in a statement.

"Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole," Hyundai Motor North America President Jose Munoz said in the statement.

Hyundai will produce the much-awaited Santa Cruz at its Montgomery, Alabama plant this summer, it said.

Prices and other details about the new vehicle will be released later, the company said.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the Santa Cruz SAV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

