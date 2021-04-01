Hyundai teases Santa Cruz ahead of U.S. launch this month
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser for the Santa Cruz pickup ahead of its unveiling in the United States this month.
The Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle (SAV), a model that sits between a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck, boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, advanced connectivity and an all-wheel drive platform, the company said in a statement.
"Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole," Hyundai Motor North America President Jose Munoz said in the statement.
Hyundai will produce the much-awaited Santa Cruz at its Montgomery, Alabama plant this summer, it said.
Prices and other details about the new vehicle will be released later, the company said.
