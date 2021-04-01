S. Korea to encourage 5G competition through budget mobile providers

The ICT ministry said 10 MVNOs in the country, including Sejong Telecom Inc., will release new data plans starting this month that provide up to 30 gigabytes of data for around 40,000 won (US$35). The country's major telecom operators -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- do not currently offer plans at a similar price point for the same amount of data.