Doosan Logistics Solutions offers sorting system to Vietnam Post

All News 11:45 April 01, 2021

By Nam Kwang-silk

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- System integrator Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. (DLS) said Thursday that it has provided an automation sorting system to Vietnam Post, Vietnam's largest delivery company.

The subsidiary wholly owned by Doosan Corp., a holding company of Doosan Group, plans to aggressively tap into the Vietnamese e-commerce market and delivery automation market with the latest provision of automation equipment to a center of the state-run Vietnam Post in Da Nang, a central port city of Vietnam, DLS said.

The provision to the Vietnamese firm is DLS's first step for Vietnam Post's project to automatize all its centers across the country, DLS said.

Doosan Logistics Solutions was established in May 2019 to make inroads into the automation solutions business.

This photo provided by Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. on April 1, 2021 shows the company's automation sorting system installed at a center of the state-run Vietnam Post in Da Nang, a central-east port city of Vietnam. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

