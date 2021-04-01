Renault Samsung's March sales tumble 43 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Thursday its sales plunged 43.2 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 8,572 vehicles in March, down from 15,100 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales tumbled 52.7 percent on-year to 5,695 units last month, and exports slid 6.8 percent to 2,877 units over the cited period, the company said.
A total of 102 Renault Zoes, its supermini electric car, were sold in the domestic market.
French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
