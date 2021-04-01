KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 32,500 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,160 UP 20
KAL 27,200 0
LG Corp. 91,300 UP 900
AmoreG 65,600 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 219,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 7,510 DN 170
TaekwangInd 924,000 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 7,580 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 UP 2,000
SamyangFood 89,600 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,350 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 416,000 UP 5,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 23,350 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,200 UP 1,300
KCC 235,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 104,500 UP 1,500
DB HiTek 57,700 UP 1,400
CJ 93,200 DN 800
JWPHARMA 29,950 UP 300
LGInt 31,100 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 13,200 DN 450
Hanwha 31,650 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,000 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,550 UP 650
Kogas 33,400 DN 300
Daesang 25,400 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,610 DN 20
ORION Holdings 14,450 UP 200
SGBC 81,000 UP 3,100
BoryungPharm 20,950 UP 150
L&L 15,000 UP 250
Hyosung 87,500 DN 1,400
LOTTE 33,600 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,350 DN 1,700
Shinsegae 279,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 285,000 UP 1,500
