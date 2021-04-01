DOOSAN 49,350 DN 600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,500 DN 1,200

ShinhanGroup 36,800 DN 650

DL 85,700 DN 1,800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 DN 300

HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 180,500 DN 2,500

KiaMtr 83,500 UP 600

Yuhan 63,100 UP 100

SK hynix 140,500 UP 8,000

Youngpoong 582,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 43,550 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,100 DN 700

SK Innovation 241,500 UP 22,500

F&F 138,500 UP 11,000

KG DONGBU STL 14,550 DN 750

GC Corp 352,500 DN 8,000

GS E&C 41,700 DN 1,300

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,350 DN 650

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 667,000 UP 7,000

SK Discovery 61,200 UP 400

KPIC 322,000 DN 3,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,680 DN 180

SKC 133,500 UP 5,000

LotteChilsung 134,000 DN 2,500

Binggrae 59,600 DN 300

GS Retail 38,250 UP 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,350 DN 200

POSCO 318,500 DN 1,500

LS 67,700 DN 800

SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDS 191,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,200 DN 550

KUMHOTIRE 3,805 DN 5

GCH Corp 34,700 DN 150

DB INSURANCE 47,200 DN 100

SamsungElec 82,900 UP 1,500

NHIS 11,500 DN 150

NamsunAlum 3,865 DN 65

IlyangPharm 33,300 UP 250

(MORE)