KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 49,350 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,500 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 36,800 DN 650
DL 85,700 DN 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 DN 300
HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 180,500 DN 2,500
KiaMtr 83,500 UP 600
Yuhan 63,100 UP 100
SK hynix 140,500 UP 8,000
Youngpoong 582,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 43,550 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,100 DN 700
SK Innovation 241,500 UP 22,500
F&F 138,500 UP 11,000
KG DONGBU STL 14,550 DN 750
GC Corp 352,500 DN 8,000
GS E&C 41,700 DN 1,300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,350 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 667,000 UP 7,000
SK Discovery 61,200 UP 400
KPIC 322,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,680 DN 180
SKC 133,500 UP 5,000
LotteChilsung 134,000 DN 2,500
Binggrae 59,600 DN 300
GS Retail 38,250 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,350 DN 200
POSCO 318,500 DN 1,500
LS 67,700 DN 800
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 191,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,200 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,805 DN 5
GCH Corp 34,700 DN 150
DB INSURANCE 47,200 DN 100
SamsungElec 82,900 UP 1,500
NHIS 11,500 DN 150
NamsunAlum 3,865 DN 65
IlyangPharm 33,300 UP 250
