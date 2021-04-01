KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,000 0
MERITZ SECU 4,580 DN 30
KSOE 128,500 DN 5,000
Ottogi 570,000 0
Hanssem 116,500 0
HtlShilla 85,900 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,900 DN 200
Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 200
OCI 119,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElecMech 192,000 UP 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 61,200 UP 300
KorZinc 405,000 DN 3,500
Mobis 294,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,250 DN 650
HDC HOLDINGS 11,350 UP 100
S-1 81,900 UP 200
ZINUS 79,300 DN 100
Hanchem 259,500 UP 18,500
DWS 49,050 UP 600
SamsungHvyInd 7,520 DN 250
SYC 57,700 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 64,200 DN 2,700
IS DONGSEO 56,500 DN 200
S-Oil 80,300 DN 900
LG Innotek 209,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,500 UP 500
HMM 27,800 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 77,600 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 266,500 UP 1,500
SamsungSecu 39,150 DN 300
SKTelecom 277,000 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 62,300 UP 200
HyundaiElev 45,100 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,550 DN 250
Hanon Systems 18,200 UP 550
SK 286,000 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 82,900 DN 2,200
Handsome 39,950 DN 650
IBK 9,090 DN 70
Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 100
(MORE)
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
(LEAD) Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
