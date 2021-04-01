KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 66,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 DN 500
KEPCO 23,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,000 DN 250
KT 28,200 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,500 UP 800
DongwonF&B 192,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,990 DN 180
LG Uplus 12,250 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,500 DN 600
KT&G 81,400 0
DHICO 12,650 DN 350
Doosanfc 51,500 UP 200
LG Display 22,500 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,400 UP 100
NAVER 378,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 499,000 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 0
NCsoft 875,000 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 132,500 UP 6,500
DSME 27,400 DN 900
DSINFRA 10,600 DN 750
DONGSUH 32,300 UP 350
SamsungEng 13,900 DN 100
DWEC 6,440 DN 170
KEPCO KPS 32,250 UP 750
LGH&H 1,578,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 819,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 23,000 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 159,000 UP 9,000
Celltrion 324,500 0
Huchems 22,200 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,400 DN 2,300
KIH 85,600 0
LOTTE Himart 40,900 DN 1,000
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
