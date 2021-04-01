COWAY 66,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 DN 500

KEPCO 23,500 UP 350

SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 21,000 DN 250

KT 28,200 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 19,500 UP 800

DongwonF&B 192,000 DN 500

PanOcean 5,990 DN 180

LG Uplus 12,250 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 77,500 DN 600

KT&G 81,400 0

DHICO 12,650 DN 350

Doosanfc 51,500 UP 200

LG Display 22,500 DN 250

Kangwonland 25,400 UP 100

NAVER 378,500 UP 1,500

Kakao 499,000 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 0

NCsoft 875,000 UP 2,000

KIWOOM 132,500 UP 6,500

DSME 27,400 DN 900

DSINFRA 10,600 DN 750

DONGSUH 32,300 UP 350

SamsungEng 13,900 DN 100

DWEC 6,440 DN 170

KEPCO KPS 32,250 UP 750

LGH&H 1,578,000 UP 8,000

LGCHEM 819,000 UP 14,000

KEPCO E&C 23,000 UP 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 DN 450

LGELECTRONICS 159,000 UP 9,000

Celltrion 324,500 0

Huchems 22,200 UP 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,400 DN 2,300

KIH 85,600 0

LOTTE Himart 40,900 DN 1,000

(MORE)