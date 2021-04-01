KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 39,200 UP 100
CJ CGV 27,600 DN 450
LIG Nex1 40,450 UP 300
Fila Holdings 42,150 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,350 DN 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 3,140 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 261,000 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 10,550 UP 50
POONGSAN 33,200 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 55,000 DN 1,200
Hansae 20,000 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 79,000 DN 6,000
Youngone Corp 39,450 DN 550
CSWIND 74,400 DN 1,400
GKL 16,550 DN 100
KOLON IND 60,500 UP 700
HanmiPharm 320,000 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,690 DN 100
emart 168,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY480 00 DN1050
KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 DN 300
HANJINKAL 57,400 0
DoubleUGames 67,500 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 121,500 DN 6,000
COSMAX 121,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 66,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 747,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 60,500 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,500 DN 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,950 DN 350
Netmarble 125,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283000 DN8500
ORION 130,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 22,100 0
BGF Retail 162,500 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 256,500 UP 6,000
HDC-OP 28,900 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 DN 50
Big Hit 239,000 DN 4,000
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup
(LEAD) Vaccine rollout hiccup worrisome amid delayed shipment
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards