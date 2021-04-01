Kia's March sales jump 19 pct on SUV popularity
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Thursday its sales gained 19 percent last month from a year earlier on solid demand for SUVs.
Kia sold 251,362 vehicles in March, up from 231,543 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales reached 51,011 units last month, nearly the same level from a year earlier.
Overseas sales rose 11 percent on-year to 200,351 units due to the low base effect from last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the automotive industry, it said.
Kia's compact SUV Sportage was the bestselling model, selling 29,505 units in the global market.
Kia aims to sell 2.92 million vehicles this year, 12 percent higher than its sales of 2.6 million units last year.
