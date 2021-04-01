S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 1, 2021
All News 16:30 April 01, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.693 0.690 +0.3
3-year TB 1.138 1.133 +0.5
10-year TB 2.023 2.057 -3.4
2-year MSB 0.899 0.912 -1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.063 2.060 +0.3
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
