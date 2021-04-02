(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 2)
Populist campaign promises
Candidates should not deceive voters
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has gone too far in making populist campaign promises in a bid to woo voters ahead of the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. Such promises are not simply unrealistic, but also run counter to policy directions of the party and the Moon Jae-in administration.
With less than a week before the polling day, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, co-chair of the DPK's election committee for the by-elections, promised to soften restrictions on mortgage loans to help young people, particularly newlyweds, buy homes more easily. He also apologized for policy failures to check runaway housing prices.
He must have felt the need to apologize as public outcry is growing against ill-conceived anti-speculation measures ahead of the by-elections. He recognizes better than anyone else that voters are turning their backs on the government and the ruling party not least because of a land speculation scandal involving employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).
The scandal, which erupted last month, is dealing a severe blow to the DPK and the Moon government. It is feared to reduce the chances of DPK candidates winning in the polls. Yet it is wrong for the party to come up with campaign pledges which go against major policies the government has so far advocated for. It is hard to understand why the party has changed its policy stance so abruptly.
The loan restrictions along with heavier property and capital gains taxes are a key part of the government's anti-speculation measures. Putting a cap on mortgages is intended to make it hard for anyone to purchase homes for speculative gains. Easing the limits is tantamount to encouraging, not discouraging, people to buy homes. This could add fuel to the fire in rampant property speculation. No one knows this better than Lee who served as prime minister and chairman of the governing party.
In this context, his promise cannot be seen as anything other than a populist move to shore up tumbling support rates for the DPK and its candidates. Also worrisome is the party's sudden push for reducing tax burdens on homeowners. Park Young-sun, the DPK candidate for Seoul mayor, promised to restrict an increase in government-assessed housing prices, a yardstick for calculating property taxes, to less than 10 percent per year. This measure, if adopted, could cut homeowners' tax burden significantly. But it could undermine efforts to bring real estate speculation under control through imposing heavier taxes on property owners.
Park, a former lawmaker and Cabinet minister, also said she would opt for a private-led housing supply policy, instead of government-led development and reconstruction projects, to stabilize the overheated housing market. Besides, she has promised to supply homes at half the current market prices. The DPK and its candidates should refrain from making unrealistic, populist promises which could only derail the government's campaign against speculation. Voters should not be deceived by such irresponsible and reckless pledges.
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 2nd day, loosened vigilance hampering virus fight