Immigration chief, prosecutor indicted over travel ban on scandal-ridden ex-vice minister
SUWON, South Korea, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The nation's top immigration official and a prosecutor were indicted Thursday over an allegedly unlawful overseas travel ban on a former senior official two years ago.
The Suwon District Prosecutors Office charged Cha Gyu-geun, commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service, and Lee Kyu-won, the prosecutor who requested the exit ban, with abuse of power, obstruction of justice, document falsification and others.
In doing so, the prosecution rejected the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' request last month that the Suwon office transfer the case after completing the investigation so that the new public corruption probe body could determine whether to charge them or not.
The two officials are key figures involved in the allegedly illegal process of imposing an exit ban on Kim Hak-ui, who briefly held the vice justice minister post in 2013. The Suwon prosecutors have been investigating a complaint that the departure ban did not follow due procedures.
In March 2019, Kim was stopped at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from leaving the country as prosecutors sought to reinvestigate allegations that he received sexual favors from a local constructor more than a decade ago.
Prosecutor Lee is suspected of having falsified documents of requesting the order using criminal case numbers which were either non-existent or of an already closed one at that time.
Cha is accused of approving the ban a day after Kim was grounded, even though he was aware that the ban was based on false documentation. He is also said to have been briefed on a total of 177 supposedly illegal inquiries by immigration officials of Kim's personal information in the runup to the event.
