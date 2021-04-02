Rangers put S. Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong on taxi squad
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong has failed to make the 26-man Opening Day roster for the Texas Rangers, though he has been added to the list of substitute players for road trips.
The Rangers announced their season-opening roster just ahead of a road game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday (local time). Yang didn't get the nod for the 26-man big league roster, but he is now on the "taxi squad."
It refers to a group of five players who serve as substitutes in case someone on the roster becomes unavailable. The taxi squad became a part of the rules in 2020 as Major League Baseball (MLB) sought to navigate a pandemic-plagued season. It is designed to mitigate risks of having players sidelined at short notice due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Yang has traveled to Kansas City with four other members of the taxi squad: pitcher Hunter Wood, catcher Drew Butera, infielder Anderson Tejeda, and outfielder Adolis Garcia.
After 14 successful seasons in South Korea with the Kia Tigers, Yang signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February, while receiving an invitation to spring training.
The longtime starter in the Korea Baseball Organization tried to pitch his way onto the big league roster, but posted a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings across five games, including one start.
In his final spring training game on Monday, Yang gave up three walks and two runs in just 2/3 of an inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Under the terms of his contract, Yang will make US$1.3 million if he reaches the big leagues, and can make up to $550,000 more in incentives.
