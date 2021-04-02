Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Padres' Kim Ha-seong strikes out in MLB debut

All News 08:51 April 02, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- It probably wasn't the big league debut that Kim Ha-seong had envisioned.

The South Korean infielder for the San Diego Padres struck out swinging as a pinch hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday (local time). Kim started Opening Day on the bench, and with the Padres leading 8-7 at two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Kim stepped in for reliever Emilio Pagan in the ninth spot in the batting order.

Facing left-hander Alex Young with nobody on base, Kim took a first-pitch sinker for a strike. He then fanned on the same pitch to fall behind 0-2.

In this Associated Press file photo from March 27, 2021, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres checks his bat during the top of the second inning of a major league spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Yonhap)

Kim watched another sinker and then a changeup out of the zone to even the count at 2-2, before whiffing on a curveball for the final out of the inning.

After seven successful seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim signed a four-year deal worth US$28 million with the Padres on Dec. 21 last year.

Coming off a 30-homer season in the KBO, Kim struggled to a .167 batting average in spring training, hitting only seven singles in 42 at-bats.

Kim was mostly a shortstop in South Korea but is expected to serve as a utility-type player with the Padres who can play all over the field. He appeared at four positions during spring training: second base, third base, shortstop and left field.

In this Associated Press file photo from March 27, 2021, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres adjusts his cap during the bottom of the first inning of a major league spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Yonhap)

