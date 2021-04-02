Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 02, 2021

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/11 Cloudy 30

Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 30

Suwon 22/10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 23/11 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 22/07 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 17/09 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/15 Rain 60

Daegu 19/11 Cloudy 30

Busan 19/13 Cloudy 30

