Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 02, 2021
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/11 Cloudy 30
Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 30
Suwon 22/10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 23/11 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 22/07 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 17/09 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 30
Jeju 21/15 Rain 60
Daegu 19/11 Cloudy 30
Busan 19/13 Cloudy 30
(END)
